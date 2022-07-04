Sanjay Raut: Even Kasab had lesser security than Eknath, his faction

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on July 04 said that the security arrangements of Eknath Shinde and his faction were even more than the arrangements of 2008 Mumbai blast convict Kasab. “This (BJP and Shinde faction alliance) is a temporary arrangement, they will not be able to go to people. They were lions in Shiv Sena. Even Kasab didn’t have so much security but they had when they reached Mumbai. What are you scared of?” he said. “Party won’t weaken, our oxygen isn’t power. We aren’t strong because we are in power, we are strong and that’s why we are in power. People come and go. They opted to join our party and left due to outside forces. We will go to villages, will find other workers,” he said.