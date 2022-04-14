Sanjay Raut endorses ‘Akhand Bharat’ with inclusion of POK, Pakistan, Sri Lanka

While commenting on the reported ‘Akhand Bharat will be made in 15 years’ remark by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on April 14 in Mumbai, said that instead of promising 15 years, the RSS leader should say 15 days. He further said that POK is the first area to be included into India to make it ‘Akhand Bharat’, so the RSS leader should start with that. “First POK is to be included in India and then Pakistan, Sri Lanka and others also make ‘Akhand Bharata’. No one is stopping you. But promise to do it in 15 days and not in 15 years,” the leader said.