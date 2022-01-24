Sanjay Raut concurs with CM Thackeray, says ‘BJP only uses Hindutva for power’

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on January 24 reacted to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's statement where he claimed to have 'wasted 25 years in alliance with BJP' and ‘BJP uses Hindutva for power’. Sanjay Raut concurred with CM Thackeray’s statement and asserted that Shiv Sena took BJP from bottom to top in the state. “We took BJP from bottom to top in Maharashtra. After Babri, there was a Shiv Sena wave in Northern India, if we had fought polls at that time, there would have been Shiv Sena’s PM in the country, but we left it for them. BJP only uses Hindutva for power,” said the Shiv Sena leader.