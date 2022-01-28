Sanjay Raut agrees with Mallikarjun Kharge, says one day entire govt will be run by industrialists

After the Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge hits out at Bhartiya Janata Party government over public sector jobs, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on January 28 came in support of Kharge and said, “What Kharge ji told is right, we too fear that gradually they will hand over the entire government which will be run by the industrialists.”He further added, “What wrong did he say? Public sector, a major source of government jobs has been sold. All big public industries were sold off to their friends and now they have started contractual jobs in those companies.”