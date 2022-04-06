Sanjay Raut accuses Kirit Somaiya of bungling fund raised for INS Vikrant

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on April 06 accused the former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya of financial bungling, alleging that while he had collected about Rs 50 crore from the people as part of a campaign to save the INS Vikrant, the fund never reached the state exchequer. “When INS Vikrant's condition deteriorated, some people in our country demanded that it be turned into a museum for future generations. A fund of Rs 200 crore was needed, government couldn't provide the same. A movement began in Maharashtra and across the country for it,” he said. “Somaiya began a drive that if Government doesn't have money, he will collect the required money to save INS Vikrant. He urged people for it. Where did the money go?” he questioned.