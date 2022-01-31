Sanjay Raut accuses Centre of cutting share of poor to benefit industrialists

As the Budget Session commenced, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on January 31 took a dig at the Central government stating that they cut the share of the poor to warm the share of two or four industrialist friends. “The budget comes every year, but it has to be seen what facilities the poor, middle-class people get in the budget because whenever their budget is presented, the government cuts the share of the poor to warm the share of two or four industrialist friends,” said Raut.