Sanjay Jaiswal attacks Nitish Kumar says, he mocked Hindus by visiting temple with Muslim leader

Bihar BJP Chief Sanjay Jaiswal on August 23 took a swipe at Nitish Kumar for visiting Vishnupad Temple with Muslim leader Israil Mansuri and said that he deliberately did this to mock Hindus. Speaking to ANI, Jaiswal said, “CM Nitish Kumar knows that entry of non-Hindus is not permitted inside the 'Garbh Griha'. He did it deliberately to mock Hindus. It's a part of a conspiracy. He should apologise to Hindus.”