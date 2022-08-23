Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Sanjay Jaiswal attacks Nitish Kumar says, he mocked Hindus by visiting temple with Muslim leader

Bihar BJP Chief Sanjay Jaiswal on August 23 took a swipe at Nitish Kumar for visiting Vishnupad Temple with Muslim leader Israil Mansuri and said that he deliberately did this to mock Hindus. Speaking to ANI, Jaiswal said, “CM Nitish Kumar knows that entry of non-Hindus is not permitted inside the 'Garbh Griha'. He did it deliberately to mock Hindus. It's a part of a conspiracy. He should apologise to Hindus.”

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
'Ducks-go-around': Video of hundreds of ducks circling around car, halting traffic goes viral
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.