Sanitation worker won UP Assembly Polls wants to serve people

Ganesh Chandra Chauhan, a sanitation worker who fought on BJP’s ticket, won by a margin of 10,553 votes in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections. He contested from the Dhanghata Assembly Constituency of Sant Kabir Nagar. While speaking to ANI, he said, “Prime Minister have honored sanitation workers in Allahabad (Prayagraj), he washed their feet and sent the message that sanitation workers can't be lowly. If they are cleaning the dirt of society, it shows they are definitely great.” “During COVID I used to carry 'poori-sabzi' in a vehicle for rickshaw pullers. Several people from Bihar live in Sant Kabir Nagar. When I was given ticket, people came to meet me, they were emotional. The day I won, rickshaw pullers came and hugged me,” Chauhan added.