Sandeep Singh removed from Sports Minister position for smooth investigation Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on January 03 addressed the media persons and said that they have removed Sandeep Singh from the position of Sports Minister so that the investigation can be done smoothly. Earlier, on January 01, a female coach accused Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment, after which an FIR was registered against him. The case was registered under Sections 354, 354A, 354B, 342, and 506 IPC. CM Manohar Lal Khattar said, “A woman player has accused Sports Minister Sandeep Singh but he is not guilty yet. Meanwhile, we have removed him from the post, so that the investigation can be done smoothly. We will wait for the investigation to be over.”