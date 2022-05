Sanctions on Russia will continue: EU Ambassador to India, Bhutan Ugo Astuto

Ugo Astuto, European Union Ambassador to India and Bhutan on Russia-Ukraine war, on May 11 in Pune, informed that the sanctions on Russia will continues as long as necessary. “Sanctions on Russia will continue as long as necessary, as long as Russia doesn't come to its senses. We're working in sync with our many partners including the US and the UK,” the Ambassador said.