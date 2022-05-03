Samsung releases May 2022 Android security patch for Galaxy S21 series

South Korean tech giant Samsung has once again become the first smartphone brand to release a new Android security patch. After rolling out the May 2022 Android security patch for the Galaxy S22 lineup, according to GSM Arena, the company will now be releasing the same for the Galaxy S21 series along with a new software update. The new build has firmware version G991BXXU5CVDD and is currently seeding for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra in Italy. However, the rollout is expected to expand to other European countries in a few days, followed by the rest of the markets.