Samsung Galaxy A53 5G to come with 15W unit charger

A recently leaked specifications for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A5x series model -- Galaxy A53 5G has revealed that the gadget has got the certification with a 15W unit charger in the box. As per GSM Arena, the Galaxy A53 5G has been certified by 3C, alongside its charger - a 15W unit. This means that Samsung's bestselling device won't be getting a properly fast charging experience out of the box in 2022. Last year's Galaxy A52, A52 5G, and A52s 5G all supported 25W charging, but only had a 15W charger in the box, unlike its competitors who are shipping fast-charging products, with at least 25W unit chargers in the box. According to previous leaks obtained by GSM Arena, the Galaxy A53 5G will come with the Exynos 1200 SoC, 6GB of RAM, Android 12 on board from day one, a 120 Hz AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a quad rear camera setup.