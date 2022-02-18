Search icon
Samsung announces Indian pricing for Galaxy S22 series

South Korean tech giant Samsung has finally revealed the prices for the Galaxy S22 series in India. The company has provided a choice of two storage options - 128/256GB for the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus. All models are Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered. The Galaxy S22 is Rs 72,999 for the base storage or Rs 76,999 for 256GB. Samsung will open pre-orders for the Galaxy S22 series on February 23. However, it is still unclear when the devices will be up for shipping.

