Samsung announces Indian pricing for Galaxy S22 series

South Korean tech giant Samsung has finally revealed the prices for the Galaxy S22 series in India. The company has provided a choice of two storage options - 128/256GB for the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus. All models are Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered. The Galaxy S22 is Rs 72,999 for the base storage or Rs 76,999 for 256GB. Samsung will open pre-orders for the Galaxy S22 series on February 23. However, it is still unclear when the devices will be up for shipping.