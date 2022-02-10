Samsung announces Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra at Unpacked 2022

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series featuring S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra has officially been announced at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event on February 09. As per GSM Arena, the Galaxy S22 and S22+ share the same chipset options. Depending on the market, you'll either get a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, or a 4nm Exynos 2200 - both feature an octa-core processor with one Cortex-X2 core, three Cortex-A710 cores, and four Cortex-A510 ones. Both S22 and S22+ come in 8/128GB and 8/256GB configurations. The cameras are also shared between the Galaxy S22 pair. The main one is the 50MP Samsung GN5 with a 1/1.57" imager with 1.0um pixels that binds to a 12.5MP final snap with 2.0um pixels. There's also a 12MP 13mm ultrawide camera in front of a 1/2.55" 1.4um sensor without autofocus (sigh). There's a 3x zoom camera with a 10MP sensor, not the 64MP digital zoom unit of the predecessors. For selfies, the pair of S22's use a 10MP fixed-focus cam. The Galaxy S22 now fits a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X that's brighter and smarter with its refresh rate. It can reach a peak brightness of 1,300 nits and can adapt its refresh rate between 10Hz and 120Hz.