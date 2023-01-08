Sammed Shikharji: What are Jains demanding even after stay on tourism activities at holy site?

Explainer After the massive outrage and nationwide protests by the community, Central govt had taken back the stay on Jharkhand government's decision to turn the religious site "Shri Sammed Shikharji" into a tourist hotspot. A big victory for a small community. But many members from the Jain community is still protesting. Watch this video to know about their demands.