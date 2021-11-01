{"id":"2918022","source":"DNA","title":"Sameer Wankhede meets Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"NCB- Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede met Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes Vijay Sampla in Delhi for verification of his documents after allegations by NCP leader Nawab Malik on November 01. After the meeting, Chairman of NCSC told the media that the documents provided by Sameer Wankhede will be verified with Maharashtra Government. “Whatever facts and documents asked by the Commission have been provided to them today. My complaint will be verified and soon Commission's Chairman will reply on it,” said Sameer Wankhede.","summary":"NCB- Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede met Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes Vijay Sampla in Delhi for verification of his documents after allegations by NCP leader Nawab Malik on November 01. After the meeting, Chairman of NCSC told the media that the documents provided by Sameer Wankhede will be verified with Maharashtra Government. “Whatever facts and documents asked by the Commission have been provided to them today. My complaint will be verified and soon Commission's Chairman will reply on it,” said Sameer Wankhede.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-sameer-wankhede-meets-chairman-of-national-commission-for-scheduled-castes-2918022","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/01/1003522-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/Nov01v30.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635779702","publish_date":"Nov 01, 2021, 08:45 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 01, 2021, 08:45 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2918022"}