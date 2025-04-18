Sambit Patra Warns Gandhi Family Shares Dramatic Details on National Herald Case

Terming the National Herald money laundering case "blatant robbery", Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sambit Patra on Thursday called Congress stalwarts Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi "modern dacoits". "Can a political company lend money to another entity? How did the Congress party, which relies on donations, lend money to Young Indian and AJL (Associated Journals Limited) like a bank?... I appeal to you that from today, don't call this case a theft or corruption, this is blatant robbery... Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are modern dacoits... This is the National Herald robbery case," Patra said in a press conference.