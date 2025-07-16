Samay Raina News Supreme Court Says Samay Rainas Remarks On People With Disabilities Disturbing

Samay Raina News: Supreme Court Says Samay Raina's Remarks On People With Disabilities 'Disturbing' Samay Raina's remarks on people with disabilities 'disturbing' says Supreme Court. SC made this comment about jokes made by standup comic Samay Raina and other comedians on persons with disabilities and those suffering from rare diseases. Supreme Court has said it will 'scrutinise individual content minutely'. SC bench has directed stand-up comics to reply to the plea which has highlighted insensitive jokes by them. It has also asked them to remain present in court again during the next hearing. Senior Advocate Aparajita Singh has argued that such offensive expressions amount to 'hate speech' which does not deserve any protection under right to free speech. Top court has taken strong objection to such remarks.