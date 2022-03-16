Samajwadi Party won 304 seats in ballot paper counting, big game happened somewhere: Swami Prasad Maurya

Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya on March 15 raised questions on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), days after SP lost in the 2022 UP Assembly polls. “It is not about BJP and SP, it is about democracy. SP won 304 in ballot paper voting while BJP only 99 but how BJP won in EVM count is a big question in itself. It means that some big game has happened somewhere. Therefore, whatever media people or other power society people are on this, they should analyse,” said Swami Prasad Maurya The SP leader had himself lost the elections from the Fazilnagar seat.