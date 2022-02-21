Samajwadi Party will not cross 100 seats in UP Assembly Elections, says Anurag Thakur

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on February 21 said that Samajwadi Party will not be able to cross 100 seats in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections. “Akhilesh won't be able to cross even 100 after seven phases. On 10th March (counting of votes) he will say ‘EVM bewafa hai’. He will lose from Karhal too. SP’s ‘gunda raj’, ‘mafia raj’ and collusion with terrorists will not be accepted by people,” he said.