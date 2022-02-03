Samajwadi Party will be ‘Samaptwadi Party’ in near future: KP Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on February 03 attacked Samajwadi Party before filing nomination from Sirathu constituency. “Once elections are over, Samajwadi Party will be Samaptwadi Party, believe me,” said Keshav Prasad Maurya. Keshav Maurya, who will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections from the Sirathu Constituency in the state's Kaushambi district, will file his nomination papers on February 03.The first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh will take place on February 10, followed by six more rounds - on February 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will be held on March 10.