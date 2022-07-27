Search icon
Samajwadi Party’s letter speaks of Akhilesh Yadav’s political immaturity: Shivpal Yadav

Following the letter issued by Samajwadi Party regarding Pragatisheel Samajwadi party (Lohiya) Chief Shivpal Singh Yadav on July 26 said that it would have been better if authority have removed him from the legislature party. He further termed it immaturity. “I came to know that I have been given official freedom. I think it’s immaturity. It would have been better if they would have removed me from the legislature party,” he said. Notably, he was issued a letter by Samajwadi Party and SBSP Chief OP Rajbhar saying that “they were free to go anywhere they think they would get more respect.”

