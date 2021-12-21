Search icon
Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan lashes out at BJP in Rajya Sabha

Upset over alleged “personal” remarks made against her, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan lashed out at the ruling BJP in Rajya Sabha.

