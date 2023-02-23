Search icon
Samajwadi Party is left with no strategy, agenda: Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak

Talking about the Samajwadi Party’s strategy and the political move, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on February 23 said that the Opposition is derailed and left with no strategy and agenda. He said, “The Opposition is derailed and left with no strategy and agenda. People have understood and are becoming aware of the work they did during their tenure. It was a ‘loot’ state and the government too was inclined towards bribe.”

