Samajwadi Party is becoming 'Samapt Party': UP Deputy CM KP Maurya

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on January 20 asserted that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get more than 300 seats in the upcoming elections. “I am delighted to contest the upcoming election from Sirathu (Kaushambi). Congress opposing actions on the corrupt people, indicates they favour corruption. Samajwadi Party is becoming a 'Samapt Party',” he added. The polling in UP will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.