Samajwadi Party is anti-backward party, says KP Maurya

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya took a swipe at the Samajwadi Party and said that Saifai Khaandan is irritated with growth of my stature. Speaking to ANI, Keshav Prasad Maurya said, “Samajwadi Party is the anti-backward party, they want to do politics in the name of backward. BJP will conduct municipal elections only after ensuring reservations for backward classes. The whole Saifai clan is irritated with growth of my stature.”

