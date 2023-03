Samajwadi Party can be JDU’s real ally: Rajeev Ranjan Singh

JDU National President Rajeev Ranjan Singh on March 12 said that Samajwadi Party can be a natural ally of JDU. He said, “Akhilesh Yadav is of socialist ideology and is also our friend, so if we have to form an alliance in Uttar Pradesh, naturally we will do so with Samajwadi Party. Samajwadi Party can be our real ally.”