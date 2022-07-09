Samajwadi Party becoming weak due to political immaturity of Akhilesh Yadav, says Shivpal Yadav

Taking a dig at Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on July 09 alleged that the Samajwadi Party is becoming weak due to a lack of political maturity in Akhilesh Yadav. “Due to a lack of political maturity in Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party is becoming weak and several leaders are quitting the party. I am not invited to party meetings. I was not even invited to the meeting with opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha,” said Shivpal Yadav. “If he (Akhilesh Yadav) took my suggestions seriously, the condition of the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh would be completely different. Several alliances of SP are now leaving them and the reason is the political immaturity of the SP chief,” he added.