Salman Khan gives a glimpse of his workout session

Actor Salman Khan, who is known for his zeal for fitness, has shared a video of his latest workout session in which, he lifted two of his security personnel through a leg workout. The visual reveals the actor using his security personnel in place of weights. Salman posted the video on his social media account. The 'Dabangg' actor recently starred in the much-anticipated film 'Bharat' alongside Katrina Kaif. The actor is next eyeing the release of his forthcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali film 'Inshallah,’ which also stars Alia Bhatt. Salman will team up with Sanjay after a long gap of 19 years. The duo last worked together in 1999 on 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'.