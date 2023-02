Saints in Ayodhya burn effigy of Swami Prasad Maurya

Saints in Ayodhya on February 01 protested against Swami Prasad Maurya and burnt an effigy of him. Saints also demanded action against Swami Prasad Maurya for outraging religious sentiments. Swami Prasad Maurya sparked a major controversy after he demanded the deletion of insulting comments and sarcasm targeted at particular castes and sects in Ramcharitmanas, a poem based on the epic Ramayana.