Saina Nehwal’s father condemns statement given by Siddharth, demands apology

Badminton Player Saina Nehwal’s father Harvir Singh Nehwal on January 11, condemned the statement given by actor Siddharth. “A person from cinema industry (actor Siddharth) has made some bad remarks against Saina (Nehwal) on Twitter. I condemned his statement. He should come out in open and apologise. Our family is really disturbed. Saina is also unhappy,” Saina's father Harvir Singh Nehwal told ANI.