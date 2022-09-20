Saharanpur Food served to players from toilet during state sports competition

A complaint of irregularity has been registered during a state sports competition in BR Ambedkar Stadium, Saharanpur on September 20. A video of food being kept and served to the Kabaddi players from toilet has gone viral. The District Magistrate handed over the probe to Additional DM RK Mishra. On this incident, RK Mishra said, “A competition was held in BR Ambedkar stadium and issue of food being served to players from dirty toilet arose, in respect to which the DM handed over the probe to me; report sought in 3 days. Tomorrow I will go, investigate and submit report to DM.”