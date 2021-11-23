{"id":"2920858","source":"DNA","title":"Sagar Shakti, mega military exercise held in Kutch to test combat readiness","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"

The Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, Border Security Force and Gujarat security apparatus took part in the drill held in the creek sector of Kutch peninsula in Gujarat.

