Safety is paramount for us, says Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia held a Press Conference on July 29 in Hyderabad. He emphasised on the safety of passengers. Jyotiraditya Scindia said, “Safety is paramount for us. There'll be no compromise on safety. In last few weeks & months, we have taken decisive action. DGCA has conducted many spot checks, regulatory audits and has taken appropriate action.”