Sacked BSF constable siphons off around 70 lakhs, arrested

A sacked BSF constable was arrested by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police for siphoning off around Rs 70 lakhs from 89 Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN) accounts, allotted to BSF. The person was identified as Ghanshyam and was residing in UP’s Prayagraj with a false identity.“Delhi Police received a complaint from the New Pension Scheme department. FIR was lodged and found that a dismissed BSF constable had exploited the system. Police arrested the guilty and recovered 6 sim cards, 1 UP Police uniform, 1 car, 4 mobile phones, a wifi router, fake stamps and fake Aadhaar card,” said IFSO DCP Prashant Gautam.

