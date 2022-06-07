Sachin Pilot meets Sidhu Moose Wala’s family, urges Centre to take stringent action against culprits

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on June 06 met family members of Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead by unknown assailants on May 29 in Mansa district of Punjab. Post-meeting family members, Pilot said, “It is tragic how our leader was killed. An atmosphere of threat is being propagated in the state repetitively. Centre and State government should probe the case and take strict action.” “Such an incident happened to instil fear in people. Drug mafias, terrorists, and gangsters are getting a foothold in Punjab. Centre and State should probe it and act against the culprits,” he added.