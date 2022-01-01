S-400 deal, Pralay missile test, Rafale delivery: How India strengthened defence arsenal in 2021

India strengthened its defence arsenal in 2021, be it the S-400 delivery or deals with the US, Russia, and other countries. India flight-tested several missiles this year from short range, medium range to vertical surface-to-air missiles. India also commissioned warships and submarines into the Navy. INS Vela, INS Karang, and others were commissioned into the Indian Navy this year. Moreover, the Rafale jets boosted India's flight strength as over 20 fighter jets were delivered this year alone.