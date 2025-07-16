Russian Woman Gave Birth In Goa Cave Kids Father An Israeli Businessman Report

Nina Kutina, the Russian woman who was found living inside a cave along with her two daughters in Karnataka's Gokarna, claimed that she gave birth to one of them during her stay at a cave in Goa, and an Israeli businessman is the father of her kids, according to a report. Nina Kutina and her two daughters, aged 6 and 4 years, were found in a cave on July 9 near Gokarna in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district. Officials said her visa had expired in 2017. Nina is presently at a detention centre in Bengaluru.