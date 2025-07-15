Russian Woman Found In Karnataka Cave First Interview Of Nina Kutina Russian Woman Living In Cave

Nina Kutina, Russian women has lived in 20 forests across different countries, immersing herself in nature and seeking the health benefits of living close to the wild. She said, ‘my profile have a lot of videos about our life experience and a lot of years, different countries, like near 20 countries I live in, different forests because we love natural and because we try to use it, all that natural can give health, water, air. Uh, you can do moving, do yoga, wake up with sunrise, sleep on the ground, all its give very, very big hurts and very, very a lot of good.’