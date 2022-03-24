Russian State Library owns impressive book collections with technology

This is the Russian State Library where thousands of shelves and millions of publications are well placed. This place has a special magic and it seems that the Hogwarts Library could be well filmed here. The library has its own “Forbidden Section”, a 19-story book depository, is only available to a limited circle of employees. Stocks of Leninka in the library are impressive having 48 million different publications in 367 languages. Books are stored on shelves that engineers have designed in a special way. Copies of all publications printed on the territory of Russia must be included in the RSL. The annual increase exceeds 300 thousand. Such an impressive collection requires special storage conditions. The constant temperature in the room is 18 degree to 20 degree Celsius, and the humidity is no more than 50 percent. The books are placed in the semi-darkness created by the falconnier windows. Hall number 3 in the Library is the most frequent choice for spending time with a book. The Hall was became famous to the soviet film “Moscow does not Believe in Tears” helmed by Vladimir Menshov. Applications for receipt are sent to the book depository by pneumatic mail that stretches through all the halls of the countrie's main library. Pneumo-mail has been functioning in the library since the 1970s. The main building has also its own railway system - a book delivery conveyor. The trailers move on 11-km-long rails in any plane without turning over. Travelling through the library labyrinths is a regular thing for publications. They are treated with special trepidation in leninka (rsl). The first Russian printed bible also resides here. With such a workload, it seems that the country's main library never sleeps. However, the employees themselves admit that they manage it all in time during the day.