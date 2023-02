Russian performer refutes allegations of black magic during play in Goa

Locals in Goa stopped a performance on January 30 of a play by Russian and Belarusian actors Olga Kamiyenska and Nikola Vranicin respectively on the grounds that they were practising black magic. The actors refuted the accusations by claiming that the general public had a misperception of their performance because they were merely creating a drama based on King Vikramaditya’s deception.