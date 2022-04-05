Russian Folk Music Museum enthralling people of Moscow

There is a music museum in Balashikha, which was created by the local house of Culture Tutor –Roman Lomov. The harmonica has been playing for almost 30 years. Its sound is special, can't be confused with others. The most ancient of the museum's exhibits is on the wall next to the very first one. These hurdy-gurdies are modern replicas of the ancient ones. Musical history of the 19th & 18th centuries comes alive before our eyes. There are also other rarities in the museum, for example - a harp, a horn, a bagpipe. It also has a shelf for whistles, made from various materials, such as wood or clay. This exhibit is one of the most popular among visitors. There are about a hundred pupils. Until recently, Elena Gromova was among them. Now she says that the work schedule prevents her from regularly attending classes. Roman Lomov both teaches & replenishes the collection. The multi-instrumentalist says he is still getting used to it.