Russian Folk Costume Museum enthralling people of Moscow

This is Living Antiquity Museum in Balashikha which will instantly immerse you into the ancient life. Around the corner is a table where all guests normally gathered. The museum operates in a preschool institution. The exhibits were collected "by a single thread from everyone". Many got here thanks to mini-expeditions in attics and summer houses. For example, these spinning wheels are the oldest objects of the "living antiquity". Next to them are dolls from the grandmother's chest. Kindergarten students made them themselves. Such toys in Russia had a sacred meaning. Museum keeper oksana alyaeva has been involved in ethno-cultural education of children since her student days. Back then she got a penza province women's outfit from her grandmother. Now the collection includes 17 pieces from the southern and central parts of Russia. Oksana admits that assembling a collection is not easy. Today, folk outfits are not just clothes. They carry a certain socio-cultural code and traditions of the Russian people. So, they definitely have something to tell future generations.