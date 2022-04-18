Russian craftsmen showcases jewellery table clock at Lukomorye Exhibition

Famous Lukomorye from Alexander Pushkin’s "Ruslan and Lyudmila" Poem preface comes to life in this table clock. Having a mermaid on the branches, and a cat that walks on golden chain, making this clock a perfect master craft. This beautiful work is the result of five-year long work of two masters named watchmaker-designer Konstantin Chaikin and artist-jeweller Ilgiz Fazulzyanov. For the very first time, "Lukomorye" -a real work of art, is presented to visitors at Moscow Museum of contemporary history of Russia. The clock decor consists of 252 parts, which are made by hand. The metal elements of the composition are decorated with hot jewellery enamel - this is ilgiz's signature technique. The master is especially proud of the oak's crown and trunk. The watch is decorated with 2705 precious stones. Significant elements of the composition are Russian chambers with wooden architraves. The authors studied the wooden architecture archives in order to accurately recreate the architraves of the perm region and Russia’s central regions. Konstantin Chaikin's innovative invention hides under the unique decor - a graphical digital hour indication device. At first, "lukomorye" was planned as a wrist watch, but the difficult idea went beyond the wrist. The "lukomorye: masterpieces of Russian craftsmen" exhibition also presents other unique works of the authors. 16 works by Konstantin Chaikin and 24 works by Ilgiz Fazulzyanov. The works of the authors are recognised far beyond Russia’s borders, and now we have a unique opportunity to get acquainted with world-class art.