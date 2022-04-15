Russian applicants gaining interest in “industrial ecologist”

The profession of "industrial ecologist" is gaining momentum among Russian applicants. Here, at the D.I. Mendeleev University of chemical technology, it is easily explained. Knowledge of physics, mathematics and, of course, chemistry helps students to reduce payments. This is Tatyana Nosova's 6th year here; finishing her master's degree. She’s been interested in science since 8th grade. The thematic summer camp especially impressed the schoolgirl. The Department of industrial ecology, the first one in the country, carries out research in this area. Experts are looking for ways to make both industrial and household waste safer. Zoya Miskichekova, a second-year master's student, is also trying to make it less poisonous. Students also evaluate promising treatment technologies from the point of view of economics, in other words. The importance of this approach is emphasised by the industrial ecology department heads. Various activity fields are open to its graduates. From private business to state structures. Another promising direction is the problem of microplastics. Interest in it has grown significantly over the past few years.