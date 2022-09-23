Search icon
Russia won’t get involved in dispute between India and China: Russian Ambassador to India

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov on September 23 spoke about Russia’s response on the dispute between India and China. He reiterated that Russia doesn’t want to get involved in the bilateral dispute between the two nations.He said, “We don't support such an attitude. We stand for those disputes to be resolved solely between India and China for the benefit of both parties. We don't see any other role in this dialogue. We don't want to get involved in resolution of bilateral disputes between India and China. We only encourage the two to find a quick and peaceful resolution to border disputes, unlike some countries who only encourage suspicions of India towards China and vice versa.”

