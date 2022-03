Russia-Ukraine War: Why is EU membership so important for Ukraine?

Amid the Russian onslaught, a desperate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday applied for “immediate” membership to the European Union. “Our goal is to be with all Europeans and to be equal to them. I am sure we deserve it,” Zelenskyy said in a televised address and asked the EU to “urgently admit Ukraine” to the bloc.