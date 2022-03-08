Russia-Ukraine War: Union Minister Hardeep Puri assures to not have shortage of oil supply in India

Amid risk of a hike in fuel prices due to Russia’s military operations in Ukraine, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on March 08 said that the oil prices are determined by global prices and assured that there would be no shortage of oil in India. “Oil prices are determined by global prices. There is a war-like situation in one part of the country. We will not allow shortage of oil in India due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. We will take it keeping in mind the interests of our citizens,” said Puri while addressing a Press Conference.