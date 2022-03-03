Russia-Ukraine War: CM Gehlot interacts virtually with Rajasthani students in Poland

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot interacted with students of Rajasthan who had reached Poland from Ukraine through a video conference from his residence at Jaipur. The Chief Minister talked to these students and took stock of the current situation in Ukraine and the problems faced by the Indian students stranded on the Ukraine border. During the interaction, the CM said that the State Government is extending all possible help for the safe return of students and other people of Rajasthan trapped in Ukraine. He said that the State Government is taking the help of the Ministry of External Affairs, Indian Embassy along with Non-Resident Rajasthanis (NRRs) to provide relief to the students stuck there. “Our aim is that in this hour of crisis, each Indian student should be shifted to safe places from Ukraine at the earliest and they return to their homeland safely,” he added.