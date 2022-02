Russia-Ukraine tension: Explosions heard in Kharkiv

Amid Russia's ongoing military operation in Ukraine, two major explosions were heard in Kharkiv, Ukraine on February 25. Notably, Russian President Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the action would lead to ‘consequences one has never seen in history’. On the other hand, US President Joe Biden said that the world will hold Russia accountable for all the damage due to its invasion in Ukraine.